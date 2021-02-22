KANKAKEE — On March 13 and 14, the Kankakee Valley Park District will be hosting “Find the Gold,” a scavenger hunt, in Bird Park. Participants are tasked with finding a pot of gold in the park.
Participants will be given clues to help them find the gold hidden throughout the park. The clues will be different areas associated with Bird Park.
When participants arrive at a clue, they are asked to take a family photo or a selfie with the clue before heading to the next clue. Once each pot of gold is found, participants will send all of their photos to kburton@kvpd.com to claim their prize.
The clues will be shared to the park district’s Facebook page two days prior to the event. No registration is required.
