Juneteenth weekend (copy)

Royal Lawhorn, 2, of Kankakee, chases bubbles from his aunt on during the 2020 Juneteenth Celebration at Pioneer Park in Kankakee. At this year's event, several city organizations will be kicking off the Safe Summer Initiative for local youth.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — Summer fun is in full swing, and Kankakee is planning several events for local youth.

Kankakee United/city of Kankakee in partnership with the Illinois Coalition for Community Services, Harbor House, Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office, Duane Dean, Kankakee Public Library, YMCA, Project SUN, Kankakee Forgives, Still I Rise, and City Life have announced a Safe Summer Initiative, with several pop-up kickback events throughout the city of Kankakee.

The organizations will be kicking off the initiative at the Juneteenth event on June 17 in Pioneer Park. On July 8, there will be a community block party in the Upper Riverview area at the corner of River and Elm.

Recommended for you