Royal Lawhorn, 2, of Kankakee, chases bubbles from his aunt on during the 2020 Juneteenth Celebration at Pioneer Park in Kankakee. At this year's event, several city organizations will be kicking off the Safe Summer Initiative for local youth.
KANKAKEE — Summer fun is in full swing, and Kankakee is planning several events for local youth.
Kankakee United/city of Kankakee in partnership with the Illinois Coalition for Community Services, Harbor House, Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office, Duane Dean, Kankakee Public Library, YMCA, Project SUN, Kankakee Forgives, Still I Rise, and City Life have announced a Safe Summer Initiative, with several pop-up kickback events throughout the city of Kankakee.
The organizations will be kicking off the initiative at the Juneteenth event on June 17 in Pioneer Park. On July 8, there will be a community block party in the Upper Riverview area at the corner of River and Elm.
On July 22, there will be a Game Day, with the location to be announced.
A Back 2 School Fresh Look Braid and Cut-A-Thon Event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Kankakee Public Library.
To close out the initiative, a double Back 2 School Event — Back 2 School Bash from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 25 will be held in the parking lot across from Paramount Theatre.
“Our goal for each event is to bring the community together and celebrate the summer and upcoming school year. Family, friends, neighbors, students, young and old are all welcome to this event,” the city of Kankakee said in a news release.
These are free events and have a variety of activities, which will include: bounce houses, face painting, group activities and more. Food and snacks will be provided by local vendors. DJ IlliestNoize will be providing entertainment for the duration of these events.
The Back 2 School Bash gives the residents of Kankakee County the opportunity to celebrate the start of a new school year and the chance to partner with community agencies on a personal level. This event will give everyone a chance to connect with the local organizations, play games, listen to music, enjoy different kinds of free food, interact with friends, family, other residents and receive school supplies.
