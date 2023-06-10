Our view: A positive sign (copy) (copy) (copy)
Daily Journal/Nicholas Holstein

KANKAKEE — By a pair of 14-0 votes, the conditional use permits needed for two planned Kankakee businesses were OK’d by the Kankakee City Council Monday.

With the votes, the council gave the go-ahead for the proposed food truck park in the 400 block of North Harrison Avenue and for the six-terminal gaming cafe planned for the complex at the Interstate 57 interchange at East Court Street.

Both projects had received approval on May 16 from the Kankakee Planning Board, but approval was also needed on the conditional use permits from the city council.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

