KANKAKEE — Barbi Brewer-Watson, executive director of the City of Kankakee’s Economic and Community Development Agency, is set to join Illinois’ 2nd Congressional District Housing Task Force.
“I am very eager to work with other district officials in advocating for housing needs in our region and especially for Kankakee,” Brewer-Watson said. “Improving housing for our residents has a positive ripple effect that benefits our community in so many ways. It is the foundation of community and economic development.”
The objective of the task force facilitated by Congresswoman Robin L. Kelly, D-Illinois, is to provide an opportunity to connect, in a grassroots effort, with experts who can provide vision and intuition within the topic of housing. It will identify and develop viable solutions to tackle the more pressing housing issues affecting communities.
It can craft potential solutions consisting of legislation, events, outreach and more. As a member of the task force, Brewer-Watson will attend virtual monthly meetings, generate solutions, establish programs, conduct research and utilize networks to promote future events and projects.
“We are proud that Director Brewer-Watson has joined this task force and she will represent the city well,” Mayor Chris Curtis said in a press release. “She takes leadership opportunities seriously and advocates for bringing back resources, information and opportunities to the City of Kankakee and the residents to use.”
Among Brewer-Watson’s target areas, according to a press release, for housing advocacy are:
• Increasing housing opportunities for the severely cost-burdened individuals
• Creating jobs in the building trades through new construction efforts
• Leveraging private investment to help with housing rehab programs; especially for older homes and historic homes
• Creating opportunities for homeownership for people of color and underinvested neighborhoods
• Identify resources that help prevent and end homelessness
Brewer-Watson will attend her first task force meeting this month.
