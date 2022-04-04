Kankakee native Larue Fitch has published his second educational resource guide providing in-depth information about race and education.
Fitch is a 2001 Bishop McNamara graduate and former principal at Avis Huff Student Support Services Center in Kankakee. He is currently an educational consultant in Chicago.
In August 2020, he ran 38 miles from Crestwood to Kankakee to bring awareness to the Black Lives Matter movement and those fighting for justice for Breonna Taylor.
His new book is called, “Breaking the Education Code: From Negro to Black.”
His first book was “Breaking the Educational Code: Instructional Guide for Enhancing Teacher Capacity While Increasing Scholar Achievement.”
In the series, Fitch posits that conversations that intersect race and education are marginalized in the annals of American society.
“The time is now to have dialogue that addresses the importance of a culturally affirming approach to education and solidify our mission to create diversity, equity, inclusiveness, and belonging in the educational sector,” Fitch said in a news release.
To find out more about the book and to view sample chapters, visit laruemfitch.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.