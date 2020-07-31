A former Kankakee resident is planning to run from the south Chicago suburbs to Kankakee this weekend to bring awareness to the Black Lives Matter movement.
Chicago resident Larue Fitch will embark at 9 p.m. Friday on a 38-mile run from 142nd Street and South Cicero Avenue in Crestwood to his hometown of Kankakee.
Fitch is a 2001 Bishop McNamara graduate and former principal at Avis Huff Student Support Services Center in Kankakee.
Other than stopping for breaks every 15 miles, Fitch plans to run straight through the night and complete his trek at around 6 a.m. near the South Schyler Avenue bridge.
He said he chose to run 38 miles because he turns 38 years old Saturday.
Fitch said he wants his run to bring attention to calls for justice for Breyonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical technician fatally shot by officers of the Louisville Metro Police Department on March 13.
“My hope is to inspire and encourage individuals to advocate for social change,” Fitch said. “Also, I plan to use my story to help heal the community and restore relationships between the community and our law enforcement.”
Fitch said he has been running marathons since 2017. This year, all five of the marathons he had registered for were canceled because of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!