KANKAKEE — Another step to allow alcohol consumption at Kankakee-based movie theaters has been cleared.
At Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, council members unanimously approved a pair of $1,500 Class “W” liquor licenses, which will allow for the consumption of theater-sold alcohol at Paramount Theatre, 213 N. Schuyler Ave., and Meadowview Theatre, 55 Meadowview Center.
The properties are owned by Classic Cinemas of Downers Grove.
The paperwork for the city-issued licenses is anticipated to be completed by the end of the week. The ownership must then gain an Illinois liquor license, which is not expected to be time-consuming.
However, Chris Johnson, CEO of Classic Cinemas, said getting all the distributorship arrangements made will take some time, meaning he is not sure if the alcohol-selling system will be in operation for the holiday theater-going season.
He said he is confident the system will be put in place within 30 days for sure.
“We are hoping it will be ready for the holiday season, but if not at the beginning of the holidays, maybe the back end of it,” he said Tuesday.
Johnson said the idea for allowing the sale of alcohol is not meant to be a major generator of revenue but rather an option for those who would like to have an alcoholic beverage while watching a film.
The city council approved the ordinance adding the liquor license option for movie theaters on its second and final reading near the end of November.
The alcohol at Meadowview and Paramount will be served in canned containers, and beers, wines and mixed drinks will be offered. The sale of alcoholic beverages at movie theaters is not uncommon throughout the country.
The license allows the locations to only sell alcohol for consumption at the site. No more than 20% of the theater’s gross annual revenues can be derived from the sale of alcohol, the ordinance noted.
In addition, no alcohol can be served before 9 a.m. nor later than 11:30 p.m., or 30 minutes after the start of the last movie of the evening.
