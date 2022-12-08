Paramount popcorn ready for pick-up (copy)

Moviegoers soon will be able to get an alcoholic beverage with their popcorn at Classic Cinemas’ Meadowview and Paramount theaters in Kankakee.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — Another step to allow alcohol consumption at Kankakee-based movie theaters has been cleared.

At Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, council members unanimously approved a pair of $1,500 Class “W” liquor licenses, which will allow for the consumption of theater-sold alcohol at Paramount Theatre, 213 N. Schuyler Ave., and Meadowview Theatre, 55 Meadowview Center.

The properties are owned by Classic Cinemas of Downers Grove.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you