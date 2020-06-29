KANKAKEE — A Kankakee man died as a result of injuries he sustained when the Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was operating collided with a Chevrolet Yukon on Sunday afternoon.
Cameron D. Wells, 55, was pronounced dead at 3:52 p.m. at AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital, Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said. An autopsy was scheduled for today.
Wells was riding north on Nelson Avenue attempting a left-hand turn onto East Court Street, Gessner said.
The Yukon was traveling east on Court Street attempting a right-hand turn onto Nelson when the vehicles collided, Gessner said.
This report will be updated.
