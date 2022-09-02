Mosquito season

Mosquitos can carry the West Nile Virus.

 frank600

The Kankakee County Health Department has confirmed that there has been one pool of mosquitoes collected from a trap in Kankakee that has tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV).

This is the first pool of mosquitoes to test positive for WNV this year in Kankakee County, according to a health department press release. The Illinois Department Public Health has reported 33 WNV positive counties and one human case in Illinois so far this season in 2022. 

West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of the Culex pipiens mosquito, commonly known as the northern house mosquito, which has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird.

