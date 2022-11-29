A Kankakee County Christmas tradition has again pulled into the station.
For the 14th year, the Kankakee Model Railroad Club is offering an HO scale train car for public sale.
The cars, which are always released for the Christmas season, are themed for Kankakee-area businesses. The cars will work on HO tracks, or can be just placed on a mantel or bookcase as a local collectible.
This year’s car is a red hopper, lettered for Lehigh quarry. The car can be purchased in kit form for $30 or fully assembled and ready to roll for $35. Assembly requires a small screwdriver, a bit of glue and a hobby knife. Steady hands help, too. Buying an assembled car will save time and ensure that it is put together right.
The car comes in three numbers: 1906, signifying the year the quarry opened; 1956, noting the year the quarry was acquired by Vulcan Materials; and 2022, the year the collectible released.
A three bay hopper is fairly rare in the sequence. Over the years, boxcars have predominated. There are 280 cars for this model and when they are gone, they are gone.
Of the 14 cars ever made, 11 are sold out. There are a handful of Kankakee Daily Journal boxcars (grey) and Kankakee and Seneca stock cars (brown) still for sale.
Most of the cars are now collector’s items, forming a sort of industrial history of the community, including cars for Radeke Brewing, Bear Brand Hosiery and Shaeffer Piano.
The easiest way to buy is to stop in at the Kankakee Model Railroad Museum, which is located in the north end of the Kankakee Train Depot, 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee. The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The suggested admission donation is $2 for adults and children accompanied by adults are free.
The museum is staffed by volunteers from the club. The 25 members meet at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of the month. Dues for membership are $20, and the sales of the HO cars is the club’s only fundraiser. All funds help keep the museum and its three layouts — O, HO and N scale — going.
The museum itself is a sort of unknown Kankakee wonder. Members say that frequently out-of-town visitors find them on the internet and stop by.
But, member Paul Rudolf said, “A lot of people in town don’t know we’re here.”
The museum has three operating layouts, with numerous local touches. The O gauge layout has a car specially painted as a Kankakee trolley. O gauge is the large Lionel-size trains often used in years gone past to circle Christmas trees. The same layout has Kankakee School buses and the chocolate brown passenger cars of the Illinois Central.
HO (Half of O) is the most common train used by hobbyists today. That layout includes orange and white Illinois Central diesel engines. There are buildings with signs for the long-departed Radeke Brewing and Kankakee Packing plants.
A firehouse has been specifically painted to resemble Kankakee’s Entrance Avenue station.
The museum also contains a selection of railroad posters, tickets and china used to serve meals aboard dining cars.
Admission to the museum also includes seeing a 1947 passenger car, a Union Pacific caboose and a Kankakee trolley. The trolley is enclosed in a modern building.
The passenger car was originally part of the Santa Fe. Inside is a display explaining the Harvey Girls and Harvey restaurants. Harvey operated a network of cafes along railroad lines.
The building that houses the trolley includes two velocopides, an early form of handcar that repair workers used to propel themselves down the tracks. It also houses an operating model layout simulating an amusement park, with a roller coaster, merry-go-round and tilt-a-whirl.
The Kankakee Trolley remains a work in progress, being livingly restored. The trolley originally ran from Merchant Street in Kankakee to St. Viator, the forerunner of today’s Olivet Nazarene University. It now has a working coin box, working buzzers and advertising cards for such period products as Arrow Shirts and Rinso Suds.
For more information on the Kankakee Railroad Museum, go to kankakeerrmuseum.com.
