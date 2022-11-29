A Kankakee County Christmas tradition has again pulled into the station.

For the 14th year, the Kankakee Model Railroad Club is offering an HO scale train car for public sale.

The cars, which are always released for the Christmas season, are themed for Kankakee-area businesses. The cars will work on HO tracks, or can be just placed on a mantel or bookcase as a local collectible.

