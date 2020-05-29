KANKAKEE — Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong will present her State of the City address at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 4. This year's event will be presented online and may be viewed live on Comcast Channel 4 or the city's YouTube channel and website, citykankakee-il.gov.
Tyjuan Hagler will be presented the Key to the City during the address.
