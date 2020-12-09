KANKAKEE — Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong is set to host a special interview and presentation at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, in partnership with the National League of Cities to discuss the NLC’s mission to build more equitable communities.
Keynote speaker will be Leon T. Andrews, director of the Race, Equity, and Leadership program for the NLC. He will be joined in speaking by Seantae Byers, senior executive and director of member and partner engagement for the NLC.
“The legacy of institutional and structural racism is playing out in front of our eyes in the midst of this pandemic,” Andrews said in a press release. “Even before the coronavirus and the protest and uprisings after the murder of George Floyd, we knew that race was still the strongest predictor of one’s success in this country.
“From infant mortality to life expectancy – you just have to look at the data,” he continued. “The challenge of this moment invites municipal leaders across the country to engage with their communities on racial equity and to move forward making smart policy decisions that can eliminate racial inequities in all government policies, practices, and procedures.”
During Thursday’s presentation, video clips from “Race: The Power of an Illusion” will be shown to lead into discussion. Since its release in 2003, the series of episodes which focuses on identifying potential biases is now one of the most widely used documentaries nationwide.
“This nation has a painful history that has impacted generations of people and in order to attain true healing and recovery, the history must be acknowledged,” Wells-Armstrong said. “Furthermore, the pandemic has only exacerbated these issues. Though we have made progress in some areas, we continue to witness the injustice, oppression and violence that exists within our communities.
“As we move Kankakee forward, we must demonstrate a level of humanity that is rooted in respect for one another, a desire to understand the experiences of others and a commitment to creating a better community for all. I believe this important work starts with our leaders and though these conversations may be uncomfortable, it is important that we create space to safely share our experiences, prioritize our issues and strategize for solutions.”
The public is open to ask questions during the live broadcast. The public can also submit questions ahead of the interview at citykankakee-il.gov/chatquestions-submit.php. The broadcast will be livestreamed on Comcast local channel 4, the City of Kankakee’s YouTube channel, Facebook page and website at citykankakee-il.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!