KANKAKEE — The city of Kankakee was recently represented among political leaders for the Mayors Innovation Project (MIP), a national learning network for mayors and senior staff who aim to help strengthen, implement innovative policies and develop their communities. Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong was invited to join as a member of the steering committee which sets the framework of the organization, as well as provide feedback and insight for helpful resources, according to a press release from the city.
“In this role, Mayor Wells-Armstrong is a critical part of shaping MIP’s priorities and represents Kankakee as a national example for mayors in cities nationwide," Katya Spear, co-managing director of MIP, said in the press release.
At the recent MIP meeting, panels focused on early childhood health and education, designing cities for people of all needs, and the 2020 Census. Mayors across the country walked away from these panels with specific policies and solutions to challenges facing all cities, including Kankakee.
“I am excited to learn, network and be a part of this organization which I believe will help continue to build stronger municipalities,” said Mayor Wells-Armstrong. "There is always value in education, especially in a leadership role. I will continue to learn and bring best practices, research and tools as we move Kankakee Forward."
During the MIP winter meeting, a special women’s network meeting took place for the first time, presenting the opportunity for 23 female mayors across the country to network and address female elected leaders.
