KANKAKEE — The sharp spike of violent crimes in Kankakee caused some equally sharp criticism of Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis, the man who campaign on this subject about a year and a half ago.

Near the conclusion of Monday's Kankakee City Council meeting, several council members spoke of the recent spate of violence, concluding with the early Sunday morning shooting in downtown Kankakee in which a 28-year-old man was wounded.

After several council members made comment — some being critical of the administration and others defending it — Curtis said there was no question that within the past 30 to 40 days there has been a dramatic uptick in violent crime here.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you