KANKAKEE — A younger sister of Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong died late Friday afternoon at her residence along North Fifth Avenue.
Ursula Wells, 41, a 20-year employee at Cigna Healthcare Insurance in Bourbonnais, died at about 5 p.m. Friday.
Kankakee paramedics responded to the 911 call at the residence, but she was unresponsive to life-saving efforts, Fire Chief Damon Schuldt said.
During Sunday’s “Kankakee Chats” livestream, a program the mayor has been using lately to update the community on the COVID-19 situation, she spoke about her sister and her death.
The mayor was actually just finishing her livestream on late Friday afternoon when she was notified by her mother of the events unfolding at her sister’s residence.
The mayor is the oldest of five siblings. Ursula, however, was the only other sibling living in the area. In addition to her work, Ursula, a lover of reading, was also a member of the Kankakee Public Library board.
The cause of death is pending, the Kankakee County Coroner’s Officer reported. The mayor noted Sunday her sister had weight issues and had talked about those concerns with her.
“When I got there I knew she was gone,” the mayor said as she fought with her emotions. “... It took my breath away seeing her taken away [by first responders].”
After being at that location and seeing her sister taken away, the mayor was still not finished with her duties. She was scheduled to record a video regarding the importance of residents responding to the U.S. Census. She completed that assignment.
She noted her sister was extremely shy, but also that she was the family’s mediator and the keeper of the peace.
Funeral arrangements are being planned, but due to COVID-19, many services are being delayed because of restrictions of people gathering in large numbers.
“I’m OK,” Wells-Armstrong said. “You [family, friends, well-wishers] are all holding me up right now.”
During the livestream, she asked people to pray for her sister, herself and her family.
“I’m wounded right now,” she said. “My heart is broken right now, but not beyond repair.”
