The Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce and the Manteno Chamber of Commerce, with the support of Kankakee Community College, will host “Turning Service Into Sales,” a customer service seminar featuring motivational speaker David K. Aaker.
Originally planned for October as an in-person event, the seminar will now be held virtually via Zoom from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 22.
“The engaging workshop will provide the community and businesses the opportunity to implement new strategies for first-rate customer service that can elevate your business above the competition and establish more life-long customers,” organizers said in a news release. “If you or your staff have been looking to polish your communication and customer service skills, this event is for you.”
For more information, go to kankakeecountychamber.com.
