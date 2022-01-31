Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow and dangerous travel conditions possible. Total snow accumulations in excess of 6 inches are possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions may impact the morning and evening commutes on Wednesday and Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Two rounds of snow are possible, the first Tuesday night through Wednesday morning and the second Wednesday night through Thursday. A break in the heaviest snow rates may occur during the day on Wednesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&