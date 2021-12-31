KANKAKEE — Two men were shot between the late-night hours on Thursday and mid-morning Friday and Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said today they believe both are drug-related incidents.
Kankakee man Darrell L. Simmons, 36, was shot and killed late Thursday on the city's north side in the 300 block of North Harrison Avenue.
Officers responded to a shots-fired report in the area and found Simmons in an apartment. He was transported to AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital by the Kankakee Fire Department and died a short time later.
Police say that Simmons was targeted in the shooting, which they say occurred outside the apartment. No arrests have been made.
There was also a second shooting Friday morning only a short distance from where Simmons was shot.
In the second incident, at about 11:20 a.m. Friday on North New Street, a 34-year-old St. Anne man was shot by a drive-by shooter, Passwater said. The victim was taken to St. Mary's emergency room and is in stable condition.
Investigators are currently following up on leads and asking that anyone with information call the Kankakee Police Department at 815-933-0426.
