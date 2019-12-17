Kevin A. Senft, of Kankakee, was killed in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Wilmington-Peotone Road and South Old Chicago Road in Will County on Saturday.
Senft, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:40 p.m., the Will County Coroner’s Office said. An autopsy was performed on Monday.
The Will County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.
