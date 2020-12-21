BOURBONNAIS — A 30-year-old Kankakee man died Sunday as a result of injuries he sustained in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 57 in Kankakee County.
According to Illinois State Police District 21, the accident occurred at 4:32 p.m. Sunday near mile marker 319. Police have not released the name of the victim.
State police said a preliminary investigation indicates a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix was traveling north on I-57 near the Bourbonnais Parkway Exit (319) when, for an unknown reason, the driver lost control of the vehicle and went into the ditch.
The driver, who was the lone occupant, was ejected from the vehicle and suffered significant injuries. He was transported by helicopter from the scene to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The northbound lanes of I-57 were shut down for the helicopter landing at approximately 5 p.m. and reopened at approximately 5:25 p.m.
