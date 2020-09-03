Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — While census takers have been conducting door-to-door operations for households who have not yet responded to the census, the city of Kankakee is making its own push to get residents counted.
The city is hosting 2020 Census pop-up block parties and setting up tables at community events. Direct assistance will be provided on-site to take the census, as well as, socially distanced activities, a DJ, giveaways and more.
“As time begins to wind down, we have been taking the steps to adapting our outreach to make sure everyone is counted, while also keeping everyone safe,” said Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong. “If you have not responded, the time is now. You can respond to the 2020 Census by mail, phone or online at www.2020census.gov to help secure vital resources for our community.”
The city has seen a slight increase in numbers from 55% last month to currently showing a 56% self-response rate.
The U.S. Census Bureau has shortened the response to the 2020 Census, with all responses to be completed by Sept. 30. The original self-response period was scheduled to end by Oct. 31, but was modified due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
You can respond to the Census by calling 844-330-2020 or visiting 2020census.gov.
