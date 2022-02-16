KANKAKEE — While Kankakee continues to move ahead with a potential recount of its 2020 U.S. Census results, one city official noted the believed an undercount has the potential to be extremely harmful.
Barbi Brewer-Watson, executive director of the Kankakee Economic & Community Development Agency, said the lack of an accurate population count could have far-reaching effects on the city.
While some focus has been placed on the possibility of Kankakee losing its Home Rule authority, which allows the city to sell bonds without having to go to a referendum, she said there are many other issues connected to an undercount.
She said a large amount of federal money which the city has received in connection to aiding low- to moderate-income residents could also be jeopardized. She said federal assistance regarding housing and economic development also could be at stake.
Brewer-Watson said a final census report likely will not be available to the city until April.
“If we need to contest, we will contest,” she said. “It really is a lot of dollars.”
Conducting a recount does not necessarily mean an entire municipality would be recounted. Officials can focus on specific areas which they believe were incorrectly counted.
According to the 2020 U.S. Census, Kankakee’s population dropped to 24,052. In the 2010 count, the city had a population of 27,537.
Bradley and Manteno leadership indicated they are not seeking recounts.
