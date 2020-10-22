The Kankakee Public Library is hosting the Tuesday Morning Book Discussion which meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. in the third floor meeting room.
The book discussion for November, "First Frost," by Sarah Addison Allen, will be held on Nov. 10.
This program is free and open to the public. We will be socially distanced, and please remember to wear a mask.
The library is located at 201 E. Merchant St.
