The Kankakee Public Library has reopened to walk-in services and resumed normal hours of operation.
The library will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
For the safety of patrons and staff, masks will be required while inside the library and patrons are asked to maintain social distance.
Walk-in services now available include checking out materials, picking up holds, sending a fax, printing materials, making copies, and limited computer use.
There will not be public seating available. Curbside pickup will remain available as well by calling 815-937-6901.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.