KANKAKEE — Though the library is closed, that doesn't mean residents don't still have access to its resources.
The Kankakee Public Library is now offering "Virtual Library Cards" for residents who live inside city of Kankakee limits. Cardholders can access thousands of online resources including e-books, audio books, TV shows and movies.
If you live in city limits but do not currently have a library card, you can apply online at lions-online.org. Once your application is approved you will be emailed a virtual library card and pin number to use for e-books and our other e-resources. When the library reopens, you can bring in your driver’s license or state ID to receive your physical library card.
