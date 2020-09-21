Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — ReferenceUSA will be hosting a seminar to learn about its free, location-driven database at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at the Kankakee Public Library.
The strategic business and consumer intelligence provided is valuable for those conducting market and competitive analysis as well as job searches.
In-person viewing of this Zoom seminar is available for the first 25 people who register if they wish to attend at the library. Others will be able to view remotely. Register at kankakeecountychamber.com.
