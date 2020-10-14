KANKAKEE — October has been designated as “Family History Month,” and genealogists have adopted the month as their own. The Kankakee Public Library is giving away two AncestryDNA kits to celebrate the designation.
AncestryDNA doesn’t just tell you which countries you’re from — it can pinpoint the specific regions within them, giving you insightful geographic details about your history.
One entry per person is allowed.
There are three ways to enter: Call the Library at 815-939-4564 and select option 4; fill out the giveaway form at bit.ly/34phFsi; or sign up in person on the third floor of the library.
