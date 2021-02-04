Weather Alert

...Combination of Accumulating Snow and Blowing Snow This Afternoon into this Evening with Blowing Snow Continuing into Friday... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...A period of heavy snow this afternoon. Blowing snow possible this afternoon and likely tonight when west winds gust to 40 to 45 mph. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches with higher amounts possible. * WHERE...In Indiana, Newton and Jasper Counties. In Illinois, Kankakee and Livingston Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on potentially low visibility due to snow and blowing snow along with snow and ice covered roads. The hazardous conditions will impact this evening's commute. Blowing snow could continue to impact the Friday morning commute in primarily open areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sharply falling temperatures tonight will cause any lingering wet spots to freeze quickly. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by calling 1-800-261-7623. &&