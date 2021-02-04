...Combination of Accumulating Snow and Blowing Snow This
Afternoon into this Evening with Blowing Snow Continuing into
Friday...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
NOON CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...A period of heavy snow this afternoon. Blowing snow
possible this afternoon and likely tonight when west winds gust
to 40 to 45 mph. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches with
higher amounts possible.
* WHERE...In Indiana, Newton and Jasper Counties. In Illinois,
Kankakee and Livingston Counties.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to noon CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on potentially low visibility due to snow and
blowing snow along with snow and ice covered roads. The
hazardous conditions will impact this evening's commute. Blowing
snow could continue to impact the Friday morning commute in
primarily open areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sharply falling temperatures tonight will
cause any lingering wet spots to freeze quickly.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be
obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In
Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by
calling 1-800-261-7623.
