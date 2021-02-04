Library news

Upcoming events at libraries in Kankakee County.

 Nutthaseth Vanchaichana | iStock

Kankakee Public Library and Harbor House have partnered to collect items that are most needed for individuals at Harbor House.

Harbor House's mission is to provide specialized services to survivors of domestic violence in Kankakee and Iroquois Counties.

The items most in need are multiethnic hair products, face wash, journals and paper towels.

Items can be placed in the blue bin located inside of the entrance of the library lobby.