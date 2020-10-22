Kankakee Public Library
In observance of Veterans Day, the Kankakee Public Library (201 E. Merchant St.) will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 11. The library will reopen Thursday, Nov. 12, at 9 a.m. For more information about hours and closings, visit the Kankakee Public Library’s website at www.lions-online.org. Any additional inquiries can be directed to 815.939.4564.

