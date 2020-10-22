Kankakee Public Library
In observance of Election Day, the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 3. The library will reopen Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 9 a.m. For more information about the library's hours and closings, visit the library’s website at www.lions-online.org. Any additional inquiries can be directed to 815-939-4564.

