In observance of Election Day, the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 3. The library will reopen Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 9 a.m. For more information about the library's hours and closings, visit the library’s website at www.lions-online.org. Any additional inquiries can be directed to 815-939-4564.
