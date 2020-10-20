KANKAKEE -- The chill in the air and the crunching noise underfoot can only mean three things.
Autumn has arrived, leaves are falling and Kankakee's Environmental Services Utilities crews will begin picking up leaves. This task will run through Dec. 4.
The schedule for leaf pickup will be on the regular day garbage is collected.
The city administration notes that leaves need to be out before the crews arrive as they cannot wait or come back once they have passed through the neighborhood.
It is best to have leaves raked the day before the scheduled collection. Crews will remove leaves left in rows along the back of the curb in from of the residence. Crew will not vacuum leaves from the alleys. As volume increases during the fall, crews may not get to each resident, but will address those piles the following week.
Republic Services, the city's contracted waste hauler, will continue to pick up the biodegradable paper bags and dump yard waste cans with leaves and yard waste through Nov. 30.
Residents should be know crews will not pick up leaves if they are contaminated with litter or other foreign material. Branches should not be mixed with leaves. Leaves in plastic bags will also not be collected.
