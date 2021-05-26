KANKAKEE — During the past several years, investment into Kankakee road and alley surfaces could be measured best with a thimble rather than a bucket.
It appears that will not be the case within the new budget year.
At Monday’s special Committee of the Whole meeting, Kankakee City Council members and the administration set forth with an investment expansion that will increase per-ward spending from about $80,000 to approximately $300,000 — a 275 percent increase.
The increased spending rate for this year’s infrastructure program was unanimously approved by committee members. The measure must go the Kankakee City Council for its approval.
A number of city streets are in desperate need of attention as years of neglect due to extremely tight revenues caused the city to pull back from annual summer asphalt overlay projects.
As a result, city crews had been left to handle out-of-shape surfaces the best they could with hot-mix patching as a Band-Aid approach.
The city seems intent on dipping into its $10 million capital bond issue from 2020, which had $1.4 million earmarked for street and alley maintenance.
While $300,000 per ward is an upgrade, it still would not go very far. City engineer Neil Piggush said a 2-inch milling and overlay on a typical 600-foot-long-by-40-foot-wide city block would cost roughly $60,000 to $70,000. If ADA sidewalk ramp upgrades are required, the cost would rise to about $100,000.
The city has been spending far less than even $80,000 per ward in recent years. Some years the investment in streets was as low as $30,000 for each of its seven wards.
The money the city normally dedicates for these repairs comes through the Motor Fuel Tax which flows through the state.
The city administration had been looking to pump up spending to $100,000 per ward — or $700,000 total — this year, but council members questioned what impact such a low bump of spending would get accomplished.
“We all know we could use more,” Mayor Chris Curtis said as the conversation began at the committee meeting.
Danita Grant Swanson, R-4, said with increased spending, taxpayers can see things getting accomplished. She said in her ward projects have been delayed for multiple years.
“Eighty thousand dollars is like a Band-Aid. If we start to spend some money, that shows things are getting done,” she said.
Third Ward Alderman David Crawford noted last year $72,000 of the ward’s $80,000 allotment was spent repairing one alley.
Dave Baron, D-2, noted with infrastructure spending ramping up nationwide due to stimulus money going to states, cities and schools, the costs of materials will only increase.
“It’s better to spend on the front end while the dollars are more valuable,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.