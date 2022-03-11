KANKAKEE — Three new programs to assist Kankakee residents are now available, thanks in large part to COVID-19 relief funding.
The city has unveiled: Moderate-Income Rehab Assistance program, Rental Rehab program, and Kankakee American Rescue Plan public service program.
A total of $1.25 million is now available through these programs.
Applications and guidelines are available at the Kankakee Economic & Community Development Agency.
For eligibility information or to pick up an application, contact ECDA at 815-933-0506 or yourvoice@citykankakee-il.gov.
"These three new programs will help enhance our current housing and public service programs and will improve our housing resources for all residents," said Barbi Brewer-Watson, ECDA executive director.
"It is an important goal of the ECDA team to have these funds directly impact the lives of our residents for the better. These programs give us the mechanism into achieving this goal. And this is just the beginning."
The Moderate-Income rehab program provides residents who are above the low-to-moderate U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development income limits to have access to a portion of the $200,000 of housing rehabilitation dollars to improve their homes.
City staff will perform an inspection to identify what rehab work could be done and will provide funding for 75 percent of the project. The resident will be required to fund the remaining 25 percent by no later than the end of construction.
The $300,000 Rental Rehab program makes available $20,000 per unit — up to 10 units — for Kankakee landlords to help improve their property. This is a five-year forgivable loan program.
Brewer-Watson noted additional funds may be available after the first round of grants.
The Kankakee American Rescue plan funds physical improvements, economic development, housing and public service activities.
As an entitlement city, the ECDA can distribute funds to local communities through a competitive grant process. The process begins with the completion of the application.
Applications are then reviewed by staff for eligibility. The Citizens Advisory Board provides the funding recommendation to the Kankakee City Council for final approval. The funding available for the first year is $750,000.
If a proposal is submitted for a project requiring services by more than one agency working collaboratively, a lead agency must be identified as the primary sub-recipient.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.