KANKAKEE — The proposed East Riverwalk in Kankakee received a tidal wave of cash as the city was awarded a $600,000 grant from the state.

The state of Illinois and Gov. J.B. Pritzker late this week announced that Kankakee and the Kankakee Riverfront Society — the nonprofit heading the Currents of Kankakee development effort — have gained the entire amount requested from the Illinois’ Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grant application.

As a result of this grant, the city has some $1.3 million — or about 40% — of the $3.25 million to $3.5 million needed to complete the entire design presented by the Hitchcock Design Group of Naperville, the East Riverwalk project is officially a go.

