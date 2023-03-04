$207,750 grant for KRVPD

The city of Kankakee was not the only governmental body to receive an injection of cash through an OSLAD grant.

The Kankakee River Valley Park District received a $207,750 matching grant for a development at the district's 64-acre Hieland Lakes Nature Preserve. Hieland Lakes is local on the south side of Illinois Route 17 just west of Sun River Terrace.

The project funding is the first phase of the park's master plan which will provide a 2,400-foot-long, 10-foot-wide paved walking trail as well as a 10-station exercise park around the two ponds as they connect to South Hieland Road.

One pond is 14 acres in size and the smaller pond is 6.5 acres.

The first phase includes the paved walking trail, the 10-station Fit-Trail Outdoor Exercise System and two ADA accessible fishing piers. The project also includes regrading the existing parking lot and installing an asphalt overlay and striping.

The forest preserve district has been working with Robinson Engineering since the fall 2022 to gain the grant.

Bids for this project are expected to go out late this year and be awarded early 2024. Robinson Engineering estimates the project will take about three months.