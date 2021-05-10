Kankakee Kultivators are forging ahead preparing for their 2021 Garden Tour and Faire set for June 24. In Kankakee, Benoit Greenhouses, Busse & Rieck, Joy’s Hallmark and Love Christian Center now have garden walk tickets available for sale.
Outlets selling tickets in other locations include the following businesses: 2 Sisters Bottega, Ashkum; Made for Me Boutique, Manteno; Off the Vine, Momence; Ryan’s Pier, Aroma Park; Woldhuis Farms Sunrise Greenhouses, Grant Park; and Tholens’ Garden Center, Bourbonnais.
Kultivators will be featuring five private residential gardens this year. Generous gardeners who will be sharing their landscapes with ticket holders are Ron Bachus, Todd and Beth Dorn, Raymond and Pat Eads, Art and Barb Mantoan and Bob and Bonnie Rudolf.
The tour’s bonus site will be St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno’s serene garden and grotto. The gardens will be open to ticket holders from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the Artisan Faire will be open to all members of the public on the grounds of the Kankakee County Historical Museum and Kankakee Civic Center, 801 S. 8th Ave., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All interested members of the public are also invited to attend general meetings and enjoy featured programs held by the Kultivators. At noon on Thursday, May 13, the club — all masked and socially distanced — will be meeting in the Auditorium on the 4th floor of the Kankakee Public Library. Guest Speaker Marcy Lautaren-Raleigh will entertain all present with her special presentation, “Decorating with Herbs.”
Club members will also be discussing four current activities. They will review their recent Spring/Summer/Fall annuals sale. They will settle final details for their Downtown Planting on May 17. That morning, gardeners will be up and down Kankakee’s streets and around the train depot filling all the planters and urns with foliage and flowers.
They will make plans for their sale at the Rhubarb Festival on Sunday, May 23, where club members will sell plant starts from their own garden and houseplants — plus tickets for this year’s garden walk. They will be on hand to discuss the garden walk itself.
