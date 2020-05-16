The Kankakee Kultivators have postponed their annual Garden Tour & Faire to 2021 but plan to carry on with a downtown event.
On Monday, group members will plant flowers and burgundy fountain grass in the large urns in downtown Kankakee as part of its annual downtown planting event. They’ll be planting at the local train depot, on downtown side streets and at the library. Those planting will observe social distancing guidelines as well as wear masks. As in years past, the event is sponsored by Kankakee’s Downtown Development Corporation.
Thanks to help from Benoit Greenhouses, the organization was able to have its annual flower sale event this year. The Kultivators annually sell flowers and plants before Mothers’ Day. All orders were placed in advance and Benoit Greenhouses arranged a drive-thru system for pickup.
(0) comments
