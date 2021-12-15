KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Kays Battalion JROTC program at Kankakee High School is on its way to becoming an official U.S. Army recognized program next school year.
Kankakee High School received a congratulatory letter dated Dec. 10 from Army JROTC Director Col. Steve Smith stating that the Army was expanding its JROTC program and that KHS was selected to host one of its new JROTC units.
The Kays Battalion began last school year and has been funded by the school district as an unofficial program; becoming officially recognized would mean the program gets funding assistance from the Army.
“Kankakee High School was selected based on highly competitive criteria and your willingness to establish and maintain a JROTC program for the School Year 2022-2023 timeframe and beyond,” the letter states.
The letter specifies that each official JROTC unit must be staffed with a minimum of one officer (Senior Army Instructor) and one noncommissioned officer (Army Instructor) to be hired within 90 days and 150 days of the approval date.
The school is asked to accept or decline the offer no later than Jan. 25, and 3rd Brigade staff have been asked to help with the establishment process, according to the letter.
Superintendent Genevra Walters said at Monday’s school board meeting that she was informed the official recognition would be in effect July 1.
“In 2014 there was a graduate of Kankakee High School that came up to me and wanted to know why we didn’t have JROTC,” Walters said. “A couple of years later, we actually applied for a JROTC program.”
She said the school was allowed to call its program JROTC, even though technically it was a National Defense Corps Cadets program.
Lt. Col. Maria Emery said the program was run exactly how an official JROTC program would be run in anticipation that KHS would soon gain official approval.
Emery said the biggest change this recognition will bring is that the program will be cost-shared, so the Army will pay for part of the instructors’ salaries (typically up to 50 percent) and provide many of the resources needed for JROTC, such as uniforms as well as travel, lodging and meals when the cadets travel for competitions.
One dress uniform costs about $300 per student, and there are additional costs for different team uniforms and equipment, such as for those participating in archery. Students also raise funds for things like registration fees and their annual military ball.
“It’s a big deal because they also provide the awards the cadets receive, all of those little extra things that we spend money on,” Emery said.
She said the program has grown to over 100 students in its second year, and being officially recognized would help to hire new instructors.
If the program continues to grow at the same rate, it could have close to 200 cadets next year, she said.
“We’re excited because it means the program can sustain itself for years to come,” Emery said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.