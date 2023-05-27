Storm recovery (copy)

Fishermen wade in the shallow waters near the Kankakee River dam in August 2020 after a severe thunderstorm Wednesday caused the dam bladder's compressor to fail, resulting in its deflation and water levels above the dam to drop 12 to 18 inches. 

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — Kankakee is gaining another tool for its development toolbox.

Add the River Edge Redevelopment Zone Program to the list of incentive programs the city — through the Illinois Department of Commerce — can use to help bring developers and development to properties along the Kankakee River, the region’s greatest natural resource.

In addition to Kankakee, Joliet was also included in the legislation.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you