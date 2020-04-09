Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — Chief Judge Michael Kramer of the 21st Judicial Circuit has extended his previous order limiting activity in the courthouses in Kankakee and Watseka until May 18. The previous order was set to expire on April 24.
Both courthouses remain open for emergency matters, including domestic violence orders of protection.
Most trials and hearings scheduled for all adult criminal cases on felony and misdemeanor charges, as well as traffic citations, are postponed to a future date.
To check on your future court dates, you can call the circuit clerk’s office at both courthouses, call your attorney or check online.
Hearings that will proceed include bail hearings, arraignments, preliminary hearings, initial and second-look bail hearings, statutory summary suspension hearings, victim orders of protection, emergency motions, medical recognizance hearings, juvenile detention hearings, shelter care hearings, mental health hearings, bond reduction motions, continuation of subpoenas, proceedings involving in custody defendants, Saturday/Holiday morning bond call hearings at the Jerome Combs Detention Center.
Civil lawsuits may still be filed in person or via electronic filing.
Marriages will not be performed at the courthouse until further notice and tours are suspended.
Grand jury proceedings have also been suspended through May.
