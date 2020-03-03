KANKAKEE — A fire in a home in the 600 block of South Nelson Avenue in Kankakee caused moderate damage this morning.
Kankakee Fire Chief Damon Schuldt said firefighters were dispatched to the residence at 6:40 a.m.
The lone occupant of the house was evaluated for smoke inhalation and refused treatment. No firefighters were injured.
The cause of the fire appears accidental, however, it is still under investigation.
