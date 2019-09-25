Jeff Bonty
KANKAKEE — A home in the 800 block of South Schuyler Avenue was damaged by a basement fire on Tuesday.
Firefighters were dispatched at approximately 6:20 a.m.
Kankakee Fire Chief Damon Schuldt said smoke detectors in the home alerted the occupants, who were able to get out. There were no injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. There is no damage estimate.
The Red Cross was contacted to help the occupants with temporary housing, Schuldt said.
