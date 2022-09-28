KANKAKEE — In order to help Kankakee residents be informed on the upcoming election’s referendum, the city of Kankakee will host two home rule information sessions before Nov. 8.

The sessions will discuss the scope of home rule authority and how the city uses it, according to a city press release.

The public is invited to attend to hear city department heads and elected officials present on how home rule affects their roles, initiatives and responsibilities to the community.

