It’s the final month of the Kankakee Farmers’ Market before closing its 2021 season. The markets are 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday. The last market will be Oct. 30.
With autumn in the air, seasonal produce has hit the stands. Market organizers are encouraging residents to stock up on vegetables with long shelf lives for the winter months. “Did you know fresh squash lasts 1 to 3 months on the counter?” wrote market organizers on Facebook.
This Saturday’s market will feature more than 40 vendors and organizations, both local and from surrounding areas.
