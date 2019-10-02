KANKAKEE — A proposal in Springfield would prevent cities, such as Kankakee, from losing their home rule status anytime soon.
Such a status gives municipalities greater powers to tax and incur debt, among other things.
Under current law, a town automatically gains home-rule powers once its population rises above 25,000. When a town’s population dips below the threshold, it can lose its home-rule status, though only by referendum.
In her monthly video last week, Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong said the Illinois Municipal League is pushing to reduce the threshold to 5,000, which she said would benefit economically distressed towns.
In 2018, the U.S. Census estimated Kankakee’s population at 26,052, lower than the 1990 count of 30,944. If the rate of decrease over the past three decades continues, Kankakee’s population would drop below 25,000 in six years.
At current rates, it would take 120 years before Kankakee’s population would fall below 5,000.
Bourbonnais is in a reverse position, with an estimated population of 19,485 in 2018, up from the 13,394 in 1990. At the rate of increase over nearly three decades, it would take 28 years for the village to reach the 25,000 threshold.
Home-rule authority has real effects. In 2018, the Kankakee City Council was able to increase its sales tax by 2 percentage points without going to voters. It also has approved the sale of millions of general obligation bonds for infrastructure improvements without a referendum.
About a sixth of Illinois’ municipalities are home rule. If a town elects to go from home rule to non-home rule, that does not affect the validity of actions while it was home rule, according to the Municipal League.
Home rule opponents say taxes are higher in home-rule municipalities. But the Municipal League says studies have shown that home-rule municipalities have lower property taxes per capita and levy less total taxes per capita.
“The purpose of home rule is to allow for local solutions to local issues and problems,” the league says on its website. “A municipality with home rule status can exercise any power and perform any function unless it is specifically prohibited from doing so by state law.”
