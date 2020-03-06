KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Holiday Tournament turned a profit for Kankakee School District 111 for the second year in a row following three years of losing money on the three-day basketball tournament.
Kays Athletic Director Ronnie Wilcox provided a cost update to the Kankakee School Board on Wednesday.
Revenues for the 2019 tournament were $44,606 and expenses were $31,145, resulting in a net profit of $13,460.
That’s about $700 more than the 2018 tournament’s profit of $12,744.
“We had a really good year last year,” Wilcox said. “This year was even better.”
Wilcox said he attributes the positive two-year trend to an increase in ticket sales and cutting costs by seeking competitive bids for expenses like team shirts and printing.
“It’s very expensive to put on a tournament for a few days at the level we like to put on,” he said.
In addition to the 2019 tournament being well attended, it also ended in victory for the Kankakee boys basketball team, which won the maroon division title for the second time in three years.
The success of local teams including Kankakee and St. Anne high schools during the season helped bolster attendance at the tournament, Wilcox said.
“Kankakee and local teams playing championships every night helps,” he said.
The 2019 tournament had about 75 more people attend each night than the 2018 tournament, which also had a great turnout, he said.
The total brought in from ticket sales jumped from $12,871 in 2017 to $18,207 in 2018 and $19,512 in 2019.
Tournament profits contribute to athletics reserves, with some surplus funds going toward larger purchases like the activity bus purchased a few years ago, he said.
“We are always looking for ways to benefit Kankakee High School athletics and the high school,” he said.
Starting in 2020, the Bradley-Bourbonnais boys basketball team will not be joining the Kankakee Holiday Tournament. Instead, the team will be heading south to participate in the State Farm Classic in Bloomington.
Wilcox said that while he hates to see the team leave, he anticipates ticket sales will stay steady or possibly increase. The draw of new schools participating such as Chicago Christian and Cissna Park could offset the loss of the Bradley-Bourbonnais crowd, he said.
“It does hurt to have a loss of a local team, but I don’t expect a decrease at the gate because of it,” Wilcox said.
The annual tournament netted a loss of $5,845 in 2015, $10,356 in 2016 and $4,965 in 2017. The largest profit over the past eight years was $18,191 netted from the 2014 tournament.
