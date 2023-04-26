KANKAKEE — Three of the five tennis courts behind Kankakee High School are set to be replaced this summer.

The Kankakee School Board OK’d replacing the courts during its April 17 meeting at Avis Huff Student Support Services Center.

The board approved a $457,878 bid from R&R Construction, of Bradley, for the project, which will include replacing three courts as well as fencing, storm water drainage and site work.

Reporter

Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.

