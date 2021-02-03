KANKAKEE — After the pandemic spoiled any chances of prom last year, the tradition will be returning for Kankakee High School juniors and seniors this summer.
School officials are still working out details but have shared that they plan to host prom May 22 in downtown Kankakee.
Graduation is slated to follow on May 27 at the Kankakee High School football field, with three times scheduled to promote social distancing.
Superintendent Genevra Walters credited the idea to host the 2021 prom downtown to two community members, Andre Terrell and Tracy Caldwell-Verrett, who shared concerns about the planning of prom and graduation last year.
Walters said school officials held out hope that the situation with coronavirus might change and they might be able to host prom in 2020. However, by the end of the school year, they determined it would not be possible.
A series of socially distanced graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020 were held in June in the high school gymnasium.
“The reason why they came up with that idea [to have prom downtown], which made perfect sense to me, was because we didn’t know where we were going to be with the virus,” Walters explained. “So, if we did it in downtown Kankakee, we would have the flexibility of modifying or changing any decisions that we made based on what was going on with the virus.”
Hosting a prom outdoors in downtown Kankakee would provide space for students to spread out, with multiple locations set up to gather, dance and eat, she said.
The number of students allowed to gather in groups could be modified based on which tier of mitigations the region is currently following, she added.
“We just felt like the flexibility to have a really nice prom, we could only manage if we were in the downtown city of Kankakee,” she said.
In 2019, prom was held at a venue in Chicago.
Walters said the thinking now is that prom could alternate between downtown Kankakee and Chicago or another out-of-town location. With both juniors and seniors allowed to participate in prom, students would have the opportunity to have two distinct prom experiences.
Even with an audience of none, the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Class of 2020 graduation ceremony Wednesday was a big deal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.