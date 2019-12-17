KANKAKEE — While marijuana will be become legal to use for adults on a recreational bases on Jan. 1, it won’t be available to legally purchase in Kankakee by that date.
However, it could be available to purchase in Kankakee by late 2020 or early 2021 as the Kankakee City Council, by a 10-4 vote, approved an ordinance allowing it to be sold here.
And the areas being targeted for a recreational marijuana retail store are areas most heavily impacted by past crimes and punishment of selling and using marijuana — the city 1st and 7th wards.
The 1st Ward is largely the area north of East Court Street, and the 7th Ward boundaries also include areas north and south of East Court Street, as well as east of Hobbie Avenue.
City elected officials have been debating the positives and negatives of legalizing recreational marijuana sales since the state OK’d them this summer.
Facing a Jan. 1 deadline to have the matter resolved, the council — during its final city council meeting of the year — approved a 29-page ordinance regulating adult-use cannabis business organizations. The city will have only one licensed retailer.
While some council members spoke in support and others in opposition, Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong gave an impassioned viewpoint of how drug laws adversely have harmed black and brown people in Kankakee, as well as across the nation.
She also stated that the ordinance is for adult-use only.
Moments after the ordinance was enacted, the city approved a move that would place the special 3 percent sales tax on recreational marijuana purchases in an escrow account where it cannot be used.
The council still is discussing how to earmark the projected new tax revenue.
Several council members have suggested a large portion of the money be used to help ease the millions of under-funding in the police and fire pension accounts. While Wells-Armstrong said she is OK with some of the money going in that direction, she doesn’t want the bulk of it headed there.
She would like to see a substantial portion go into a social equity account, which would fund programs for minorities or the disadvantaged.
“I don’t think it’s fair to give all this money to police and fire pensions,” she said.
Voting against the dispensary ordinance were council members Chris Curtis, R-6; Jim Faford, R-4; Dave Crawford, R-3; and Larry Osenga, R-3.
After the meeting, the mayor said the city has been approached by about a dozen companies, which would like to operate the city dispensary.
At Monday’s meeting, Michael Lucas, of Green Equity Collaborative, an adult-use cannabis dispensary company, talked about how his company would aid the city.
He said he envisioned a 2,500- to 3,500-square-foot building, employing perhaps up to 10, selling and dispensing marijuana under the strictest of regulations.
“This is not about smoking marijuana and getting high,” he said after his presentation. “This is medicine.”
He said treatment applications are being found all the time and advances continue to be made.
“Our goal is to treat people well. This business is about wellness even though this is about adult use. Our company wants to educate people and match their interests with the products we would offer.”
Lucas said for a store located in a community the size of Kankakee, he would expect to sell between $1 million and $3 million of marijuana annually.
The city already has a marijuana-growing facility here. Cresco Labs operates its greenhouse site in south Kankakee.
Lucas said there is a good chance he would purchase some of the recreational marijuana from that location, but he has not spoken to Cresco officials.
“We would work with a good provider and Cresco is certainly that,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!