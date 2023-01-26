Manteno golf carts (copy) (copy)

In Manteno, where golf carts are allowed to travel along village streets, a sign on Main Street alerts drivers to the presence of golf carts.

 Daily Journal/File

KANKAKEE — The plan to allow golf carts to travel certain streets within Kankakee hit a dead end.

At Tuesday’s Ordinance Committee meeting, plans to begin revising city ordinances so golf carts could travel along selected municipal roads ended.

Five city council members informed Ordinance Committee Chairman David Crawford, R-3, they would not support an ordinance allowing golf carts on city streets.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you