Kankakee’s girls track and field athletes and coaches pose with their hardware, including the 2023 IHSA Class 2A Girls Track and Field State title trophy, right, the 2023 sectional championship plaque, center, and the 2022 State title trophy, during a celebration at the high school Tuesday. The Kays earned a 66-58 win over Geneseo two weekends ago to achieve back-to-back state titles, with the 2022 title being the first team state championship in any sport in school history.
Kankakee girls track and field coach Marques Lowe praises the team, seated behind the trophies, for their work in winning the 2023 IHSA Class 2A Girls Track and Field State title during a year-end celebration at the high school Tuesday. The team’s victory earned them back-to-back state titles after a 66-58 win over Geneseo, which was a harder win than last year’s title when the Kays ran away with the school’s first team state championship in any sport in school history.
Standing next to the 2023 IHSA Class 2A Girls Track and Field State championship trophy, Kankakee senior Nevaeh Lowe reflects on her career and thanks her teammates Tuesday during a year-end celebration at the high school. Lowe anchored the winning 4-by-200-meter relay team, also ran in the winning 4-by-100 and 4-by-400 relays and took second in the 100-meter dash at 12.03 seconds. Lowe, who has tallied 12 state medals in her track career, will now begin preparations for a college career at DePaul University.
Standing next to the 2023 IHSA Class 2A Girls Track and Field State championship trophy, Kankakee's Naomi Bey-Osborne prepares to speak to the crowd Tuesday during a year-end celebration at the high school. Bey-Osborne helped the Kays earn gold medals in the 4-by-100-meter and 4-by-400-meter relays, repeated as the 400-meter race champ in 56.20 and finished second in the 200-meter race at 24.58.
Kankakee's Nikkel Johnson stands to be recognized by track and field coach Marques Lowe for her contribution to the Kays' repeat IHSA Class 2A Girls Track and Field State title on Tuesday during a year-end celebration at the high school. Johnson finished sixth in the shot put at 38 feet, 6 inches, providing crucial points in the Kays' 66-58 win over Geneseo. Her teammate and fellow field event athlete, Na'Kyrah Cooks, grabbed fourth in the long jump event at 17 feet, 11 inches.
Ronnie Wilcox, right, Kankakee High School athletic director, takes a photo of the girls track and field team Tuesday as they pose holding up two fingers to represent their back-to-back state championship trophies. The Kays team was celebrated in a year-end event in the main gym.
Seated behind a table of trophies, the Kankakee High School girls track and field team received an outpouring of applause Tuesday as they entered the gym to be recognized for winning the 2023 IHSA Class 2A Girls Track and Field State title.
The team’s victory earned them back-to-back state titles following a hard-fought 66-58 win over Geneseo two weekends ago at the state finals held at Eastern Illinois University.
This year’s win was more challenging than last year’s, when the Kays ran away with the school’s first team state championship in any sport in school history after a 74-51 victory over runner-up Normal U-High.
Head coach Marques Lowe, who began his work with both the boys and girls teams in 2018, praised each athlete for their hard work throughout the season.
This accomplishment wouldn’t have been possible without each and every athlete contributing, Lowe said.
The team bids farewell to four seniors; Nevaeh Lowe, Marielle King, Brooklynn Baptist and Jerika Harris.
Tiffany has been a photojournalist with the DJ since 2014 & Photo Editor since 2018. She covers everything from daily news, sports and Lifestyles magazine shoots. A Herscher grad, Tiffany received her B.A. in Journalism at Southern Illinois University.
