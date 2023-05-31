Seated behind a table of trophies, the Kankakee High School girls track and field team received an outpouring of applause Tuesday as they entered the gym to be recognized for winning the 2023 IHSA Class 2A Girls Track and Field State title.

The team’s victory earned them back-to-back state titles following a hard-fought 66-58 win over Geneseo two weekends ago at the state finals held at Eastern Illinois University.

This year’s win was more challenging than last year’s, when the Kays ran away with the school’s first team state championship in any sport in school history after a 74-51 victory over runner-up Normal U-High.

Tags

Photojournalist

Tiffany has been a photojournalist with the DJ since 2014 & Photo Editor since 2018. She covers everything from daily news, sports and Lifestyles magazine shoots. A Herscher grad, Tiffany received her B.A. in Journalism at Southern Illinois University.

Recommended for you