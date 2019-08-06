KANKAKEE -- Although many examples of backyard chickens can be found in Kankakee, there has never been an ordinance allowing them.
That changed Monday when the Kankakee City Council, by an 11-0 vote, adopted a new law which only requires a $30 yearly permit to have up to five contained chickens per property.
The measures does not allow roosters because of the noise factor, meaning their crowing habits.
Mike Hoffman, the city's planner, said the city had allowed backyard chickens through a conditional use permit granted by the Kankakee Planning Board. However, he said it is only necessary the resident gain a permit through the city's Code Enforcement Department.
Asked how the city would enforce the ordinance, Hoffman said investigations would be initiated on a complaint basis.
Anyone found to have chickens without the property permit will be fined from $50 to $750, according to the ordinance.
Backyard chickens have grown in popularity as more people outside of the farm have a desire to keep the fowl on their property, in many cases for the egg production.
City residents should not view this move as the barn door being opened. Pigs, cows, goats, horses and llamas remain illegal, and there is no movement to have those restrictions modified anytime in the future.
